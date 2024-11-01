Judge: Drugs case is ‘overwhelming’ investigation for local garda station

A DISTRICT court judge said that there needs to be a map or a road plan before the court on the next occasion in relation to three men accused of being involved in a major drugs smuggling operation in West Cork earlier this year.

Judge Marie Keane was dealing with the matter at Bandon District Court where all three men appeared in court in custody, amid tight security outside the courthouse.

Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz (45) of no fixed address in Spain, Ali Mazidi (49) of 700 South Banke Plauts, 40 3012 HB, Netherlands and Kiumaars Ghabiri (52) of Rotterdam, Netherlands are charged with conspiracy with seven others to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 into the State between February 27th and March 14th.

Det Sgt Mick Lyons told Judge Keane that the file, which is substantial, was sent to the director of public prosecutions on August 30th.

‘There are over 4,500 pages, 12 Lever Arch Ring binders and an enormous amount of electronic material. We are waiting the direction from the director of public prosecutions on this matter,’ he said.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen representing Mario Del Rio Sanz said her client has been in custody since March and needs to get direction. She said she was consenting with some reluctance to remand her client in custody until October 24th.

‘We want to see some progress on that date. My client has no English and his family are in Spain. I acknowledge these are serious allegations but it’s been going on since March. We still don’t know what is happening as we have no book of evidence,’ said Ms Dinneen.

Judge Keane noted that the accused is consenting to an adjournment but said she is mindful of the fact that it’s closing on 12 months by the time the book of evidence is served. ‘There needs to be a map or road plan before this court on October 24th indicating what is the likely position regarding the service of the book of evidence and the question of jurisdiction. They must know at the earliest date when the matter is likely to be heard,’ said Judge Keane.

Solicitor Flor Murphy, representing Kiumaars Ghabiri expressed the same sentiments as Ms Dinneen, but consented to a remand in custody for his client to October 24th also.

Barrister Nicholas Hall, instructed by Paul Tiernan Solicitors, and representing Ali Mazidi said that while he respected the extensive file and level of materials, he said there is still no State timeline. He asked Judge Keane to mark this peremptorily against the State on the next court date.

However, Judge Keane refused to as she said it’s an extremely complex investigation and there are language issues as well. She also said this is an ‘overwhelming’ investigation for a local garda station which doesn’t have huge resources.

‘They are moving along as they can,’ said the judge who remanded all three in custody to appear at Bantry District Court on October 24th for an update on the book of evidence.

The 10 accused were arrested in West Cork on March 14th last when gardaí stopped a truck and a SUV at Tragumna Pier, and a camper van, which was stopped on the main street in Leap.