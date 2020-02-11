Judge asks if employer aware of drug use

A DISTRICT Court Judge said he would not like to work on a site alongside a man who regularly uses drugs and who he described as a ‘recidivist offender.’

Judge James McNulty said father-of-three Piotr Marczewski, who uses machinery for core drilling at his workplace was ‘a health and safety risk.’

Mr Marczewski, of Cois Abhainn, Coolnagurrane, Skibbereen was in Clonakilty District Court this week where a probation report had been prepared for the court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to drug-driving on August 31st last and also to the cultivation of cannabis at his home on August 27th 2018 as well as to cannabis possession.

The court heard he has 24 previous convictions that include the possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply and he had received a one-year driving ban at Bantry District Court in 2018 for a similar drug-driving offence.

His solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client works full time operating machinery for core drilling and only smokes cannabis at the weekend.

Judge McNulty queried if Mr Marczewski’s employer and their insurance company were fully aware that their employee, who uses serious construction equipment, is a frequent cannabis user.

He also added that the probation officer who met with the defendant has concerns about his ongoing drug use and the risk of re-offending.

However, Mr Fleming said his client did agree that becoming ‘cannabis free’ was something he aspires to.

‘He has three kids and lives with his partner and has always worked and has a good work ethic and has lived here for almost half of his life,’ said Mr Fleming.

Judge McNulty sentenced the defendant to four months in prison on the drug-driving charge and disqualified him from driving for two years.

He also sentenced him to four months on the cultivation charges with both sentences to run concurrently.

On the simple possession charge, he directed him to enter a probation bond for one year in his own bond of €1,000 and be under the supervision of the probation service, as well as undergoing random urinalysis at his own expense.

Recognisances for an appeal was fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €1,500 with €500 of that to be provided in cash.

