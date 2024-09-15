Journal launch a huge success

COPPEEN Archaeological, Historical and Cultural Society (CAHCS) recently celebrated a significant milestone with the launch of the fifth volume in their journal series Coppeen – A Glimpse of the Past.

The event, held at An Caipín, drew a capacity crowd, underscoring the community’s strong interest in exploring and preserving local history.

The evening was marked by a warm and lively atmosphere with Joe Creedon of Inchigeela officially launching the journal. Creedon captivated the audience with his storytelling and songs, adding a personal and entertaining touch to the proceedings. County mayor Joe Carroll also took to the stage, delivering an eloquent speech before joining in the musical spirit of the night with a song of his own.

CAHCS chairman Colum Cronin provided an overview of the new journal, which features a diverse collection of historical and cultural articles. Among the topics covered are biographies of notable figures such as Col Patrick Coughlan, TJ Murphy TD of Dunmanway and Patrick Harrington of Sleenoge.

The journal also explores pivotal events like the War of Independence and the Civil War, as well as local traditions and landmarks including Kilmurry fairs and markets, Bronze Age boulder-burials, and Ellen’s Rock.

A section on the impact of Covid-19 in Coppeen adds a contemporary dimension to the publication, while humorous poems and ditties offer a light-hearted balance adding to the variety of content.

The launch also marked the 20th anniversary of CAHCS, a milestone celebrated with a cake-cutting by Theresa Barrett. Her husband Ned, who was the founding president of CAHCS, was fondly remembered.

Coppeen – A Glimpse of the Past is now available for purchase at local shops, including Barretts of Coppeen, Centra Enniskeane, and Bandon Books and costs €20. The journal is also available online at www.coolimbooks.com