Joleen’s work on show at Cork Airport

PASSENGERS and visitors to Cork Airport will get the opportunity to see some of the work of Crosshaven photographer Joleen Cronin at an exhibition which has opened there.

‘Behind the Bite: A Portrait Series of Our Local Food Heroes’ opened at Cork Airport on January 2nd and runs until January 30th, featuring a series of black-and-white photographs commissioned by the Waterford Festival of Food.

The exhibition debuted at Curran’s Store on Dungarvan’s Quayside during this year’s festival and has since shown at Ballymaloe Food Festival, and now shows at Cork Airport.

‘This exhibition is a celebration of the incredible food community here in Waterford, and I’m delighted to bring it to Cork Airport, which is a gateway point for those visiting the South East from overseas,’ said Waterford Festival of Food chief executive Eunice Power

This year’s Waterford Festival of Food takes place from April 25th to 27th, 2025.