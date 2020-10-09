News

Johnnie Wheels book is reprinted after demand

October 9th, 2020 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

THE relaunch of the book Who was Johnnie Wheels? has caused a new surge of interest in the fascinating story by Cork author Victor Sullivan.

First launched in December 2019 the book, published by The Southern Star, quickly sold out and a reprint is now available.

The book is based on a true story about Beara man, Johnnie Gill, who was born 1862. He had a serious accident at the age of nine and, as a result, was left a cripple for the rest of his life.

He could not walk, stand or sit, existing only in a prone position until his death at 70 in 1932. Despite hardship, prejudice and disability he succeeded in making a living with intelligence, skill, strength and willpower.  It is available now in bookshops and online at ifundraise.ie/johnnie. Enquiries at [email protected] or telephone 087 2759279.

All profits from the sale of the book will go to the Irish Wheelchair Association Fund.

