Johnnie Wheels book is reprinted after demand

THE relaunch of the book Who was Johnnie Wheels? has caused a new surge of interest in the fascinating story by Cork author Victor Sullivan.
First launched in December 2019 the book, published by The Southern Star, quickly sold out and a reprint is now available.
The book is based on a true story about Beara man, Johnnie Gill, who was born 1862. He had a serious accident at the age of nine and, as a result, was left a cripple for the rest of his life.
He could not walk, stand or sit, existing only in a prone position until his death at 70 in 1932. Despite hardship, prejudice and disability he succeeded in making a living with intelligence, skill, strength and willpower. It is available now in bookshops and online at ifundraise.ie/johnnie. Enquiries at [email protected] or telephone 087 2759279.
All profits from the sale of the book will go to the Irish Wheelchair Association Fund.
