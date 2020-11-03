John and Kathleen decide to close their launderette

THE announcement that John and Kathleen O’Sullivan have decided to close their shop, ‘My Beautiful Launderette’, from last Saturday, October 31st, is a matter of great regret to their many loyal customers and to the local economy.

The very popular local couple took over the launderette 18 years ago, March 2002, from its previous operators and they successfully expanded the business into paints, light hardware, plants and flowers.

John’s vast experience in the hardware business was a bonus to customers who needed advice on the best type of paint etc. required for a particular job, while both he and Kathleen loved the plants and flowers side of the operation.

However, as the decline in the number of shops in villages is replicated throughout the world, competing with bigger stores in nearby towns and cities is an almost impossible economic challenge. Likewise, with the flight of the youth from the countryside, their four children, Noreen, Lillian, Rose and James, having made successful careers of their own, were not interested in returning home to continue the business.

So, with mixed emotions but commercial sense, they have decided it was now time to put up their feet and take a well-earned rest.

They thanked all who have supported them over the years and the community sends Kathleen and John its best wishes for the future and pray that they have a long and happy retirement.