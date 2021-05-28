Jim gets the top job in care organisation

FORMER Minister for Mental Health & Older People Jim Daly has been appointed chair of Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI).

HCCI is the representative body for private homecare providers in Ireland that employ 10,000 carers, providing care to 20,000 older and vulnerable people in their own homes. HCCI advocates for a managed, regulated home care service in Ireland and supports the implementation of a statutory home care scheme.

During his time in government, the former teacher from Drinagh promoted a community-based care model and has long recognised the critical importance of homecare to individuals’ health and wellbeing.

‘I am acutely aware of the significant and important role care in the home will continue to play in the lives of older people for decades to come,’ the former TD said this week.

‘Ireland is at a critical juncture when it comes to care of the elderly with many lessons learnt during the Covid pandemic.

‘The importance of the next phase of development of home care including regulation and entitlement by statute cannot be underestimated and I look forward to being part of this transition while serving as chair of HCCI.’

Joseph Musgrave head of HCCI said he was delighted Jim had taken on the role of chair as the country entered a crucial phase for homecare in Ireland.

‘The successful roll-out of significantly increased homecare hours as set out under Sláintecare, as well as the statutory homecare scheme currently under development, will require commitment and collaboration between HCCI, HSE and the government, and Jim’s experience and expertise will be very beneficial to this end.’