Jenny’s balloons bring a smile to neighbours’ faces

IT was about bringing a smile to people’s faces and Jenny Murphy certainly achieved that with her multi-coloured balloon display which she placed outside her home at Lady’s Cross in Clonakilty recently.

Jenny – who owns her own business Red Balloon which is based in Ballincollig – told The Southern Star that she was inspired to decorate outside her home as part of an international campaign to bring some colour amidst the gloom of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘It’s all to do with ‘One Million Bubbles’ which saw 1,900 balloon artists across the world participating in this campaign with the idea of us delivering happiness in our localities while we are all stuck at home,’ said Jenny.

‘We’ve been home for weeks at this stage and we’re all getting bored now and it’s about time to have some fun and smile about things.’

While her neighbours were fast asleep on Easter Monday morning, Jenny – along with her housemate Josie – was up at 6am hanging the multi-coloured balloons on fairy lights outside her home in the Clonakilty estate. ‘I wanted it to be there when people woke up and it was amazing watching people’s reactions to the balloon display. You could actually see their facial reactions change and that was fantastic.

‘We were sitting out in the front garden and people were stopping and chatted to us and it brought a bit of vibrancy to the place.’

The vibrancy and excitement continued last week as a crew from Virgin Media News visited the estate and interviewed several residents to talk about their Covid-19 experiences.

‘People were all excited and it was just great that our estate was featured.’

As with any business during this Covid-19 pandemic, Jenny said she too is adapting to a changing world and is arranging balloon deliveries through a courier.

‘People are still wanting to celebrate events even during this pandemic and we’re sending out balloons for those even missing their loved ones or celebrating a birthday.

‘They still want to acknowledge something and bring a bit of joy and smiles to their lives and it’s great to be part of something so positive.’