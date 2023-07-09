Jacqui is the Cork Person of the Month

IT’S no exaggeration to say Jacqui Hurley has reached the top of the game: a champion for quality, breaking down barriers, and occupying the hot seat in the biggest sports show in the country.

Now the popular sports presenter has been honoured in her native Cork.

Jacqui, from Ballinhassig, has been named as the Cork Person of the Month in recognition of her successful sports career. Jacqui is the anchor on The Sunday Game, which she said was a dream come true.

‘Working on The Sunday Game was a childhood dream of mine. It’s an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters’, said Jacqui.

Jacqui has been a familiar figure on television and radio since becoming the first female anchor on Radio One’s Sunday Sport back in 2009. Since then she has continued to rise through the ranks before taking the role as the anchor of flagship The Sunday Game, replacing Des Cahill. She has also presented on rugby, soccer, and Olympics.

The Ballinhassig woman has a strong sporting background herself as a player, having represented Ireland in basketball and played camogie with Cork. These days golf is one of her other sporting passions.

Jacqui has published two children’s books in her “Girls Play Too” series, which share the sports stories of some of Ireland’s top female athletes.

From the monthly award winners of the Cork Person of the Month, the Cork Person of the Year will be revealed at a gala awards at The Metropole Hotel in Cork City on January 26th next.