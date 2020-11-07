Jacqueline joins British and Irish trade alliance

A BUSINESSWOMAN with strong West Cork ties has been invited to be a patron of the prestigious British and Irish Trading Alliance (BITA) at a pivotal time in Brexit negotiations.

Jacqueline O’Donovan of O’Donovan Waste is the first female to join the non-profit membership organisation founded in 2012 whose core mission to promote and strengthen trade between both countries through a friendly, driven and diverse group of like-minded professionals.

The is the daughter of Kathleen (nee Sheehan), and the late Joe O’Donovan, both emigrants from Goleen, she joins fellow West Cork patron Sean O’Driscoll, Drimoleague, who is also on the board.

She is a leading force in business in the UK and is a keen advocate of education and training, as well as encouraging diversity and inclusion, and is a huge supporter of the Irish community in Britain.

She has worked tirelessly to raise industry standards and in particular, road safety, best practice and operational compliance.

She said: ‘I look forward to assisting positive connections whilst contributing new ideas, collaborating with members who already play a vital and influential role in the business community in both the UK and Ireland.’