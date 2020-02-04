It’s ‘Lord’ of the dance time as Fr James ‘collars’ Eleanor for charity fundraiser

THE countdown is on for the third Strictly Bantry dance competition, which has a movie theme this year.

Hosted by St Finbarr’s Boy NS, this hugely successful fundraiser has already raised almost €60,000 for the school.

This year, the school has partnered with Pieta House and in appreciation for the great work that they do, the committee will make a donation from their profits to them.

Some 22 hopefuls are fired up and ready to dance, directed by local choreographers Theresa O’Donoghue and Josie McAuliffe.

The theme for this year is ‘Strictly Goes to the Movies’ and will see the 11 couples replicate scenes from famous movies through the decades – from Mamma Mia to Pulp Fiction and many more.

Brian Gleeson, principal at St Finbarr’s, thanked this year’s dancers and congratulated the whole community for its amazing support of all local fundraisers, as well as thanking the sponsors, especially The Westlodge Hotel.

Sandra Maybury, event co-ordinator, referred to the school principal as the ‘driving force’ behind Strictly Bantry, saying his enthusiasm is infectious.

The live shows take place at The Westlodge Hotel, Bantry with a semi-final on March 7th, followed by the grand final on Saturday March 14th.



