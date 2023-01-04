It’s a time to be thankful

IT’S the annual time to sweep the slate clean and start again. New year’s resolutions, different career choices, and healthier regimes are all to the forefront as we face into a different 12 months.

But sometimes we can put too many demands on ourselves, spurred on by peer group and social pressures.

We have all had a very difficult two years, between Covid and the various consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Maybe we should take this year and just to be kind to ourselves. Breathe, relax and be happy for what we already have. The wisest old sages tell us that gratitude is, in fact, the greatest gift. And it’s free.