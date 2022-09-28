Island’s history will be focus of Clonakilty talk

A TALK on the history of Cape Clear will take place next week, organised by the Clonakilty Dúchas group.

The ‘Cape Clear History Medley’ lecture by Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil will take place on Thursday September 29th at 8pm in Clonakilty GAA Club at Ahamilla.The illustrated lecture will focus on the rich history, archaeology and cultural heritage of Ireland’s southernmost inhabited island, the Gaeltacht island of Cléire, or Cape Clear. It will touch on a varied medley of items including its placenames, archaeological monuments, fishing, emigration, telegraphy, and much more.

Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil, whose father came from Cape Clear, has been going to the island all his life and is steeped in its history.

He studied archaeology, carrying out research on bronze age cooking places.

Later moving into local history, he has written (or co-written with his brother Donal) many books on Cork history, including Serving a City: The Story of Cork’s English Market; The Murphy’s Story: The History of Lady’s Well Brewery and The Ring of Blackrock: A Walking Guide & History.

He is currently completing a TV documentary series on the Blackwater for TG4, which is due to air in the late autumn.