Islands get €980k funding boost

THREE West Cork islands are to receive funding of almost €1m to upgrade roads, piers, coastal protection, street lighting, and other infrastructure projects.

Sherkin Island, Bere Island and Heir Island have been ringfenced for funding under a scheme for islands announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Sherkin Island will see funding of 177,408 for road works at Slievemore and €101,250 at the Library Road, with €103,680 in funding going to the Dock Pier Road. Some €81,000 has been granted to combat coastal erosion at Silver Strand.

On Bere Island funding of €186,300 will go towards the L-49277-0 road and €146,700 towards the L-49277-1 road. The Department of Defence Road has been allocated €111,000.

On Heir Island, funding of €9,900 will go towards the pontoon installation.

The total funding for the three islands comes to €979,763. The funding will make up 90% of capital costs with 10% to be contributed through Cork County Council.

In total €2.25m in funding was confirmed for infrastructure works on offshore islands.

The other islands receiving funding were Árainn Mhór, Tory, Inis Meáin and Uaigh Island in Co Donegal; Clare Island, Inishturk and Inishlyre in Co Mayo and Inishbofin, Inis Mór, Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr in Co Galway.

The funding was confirmed as a progress report on the government’s 10-year ‘Our Living Islands’ national policy was issued.

According to the report, high-speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan has been rolled out on 10 islands, with 16 island schools connected and 11 broadband connection points in place.

Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said the funding for the offshore islands would improve the quality of life for island residents and attract more visitors.

Deputy O’Suillivan, Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson for Coastal Communities said that empowering our island communities by investing in infrastructure is a key commitment under the 10-year islands policy.

‘From roads and piers to coastal protection and street lighting, these projects are vital in terms of enhancing island life for people living on our islands and the many visiting tourists.’