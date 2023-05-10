Is it time to break out alone?

THIS week we are covering the story that 18 companies visited four European cities to promote the Wild Atlantic Way – but none were from West Cork.

What was even more disappointing for local tourism interests is that all of the Cork particpants were either from the city centre or East Cork – neither of which are actually on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tourism Ireland’s concocted Ancient East region covers East Cork and the city, and yet that region was not being promoted on the tour.

The mind boggles. West Cork has so much to offer, as regards miles of unspoilt white sandy beaches, some of the best maritime tourism in the world, and watersports options for adventurers all along the coast. And yet it seems to be continuously treated as the poor relation when it comes to tourism promotion.

Maybe it’s time an independent West Cork Tourism body was formed, separate from quangos or large organisations, that has just one goal: to tell the world about the wonders of this wonderful region.