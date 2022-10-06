Irish Water working to restore Clonakilty water supply

IRISH Water crews are on site in Clonakilty this morning to repair a burst water main which has caused interruptions in water supply in the area.

The burst has caused reduced pressure or supply interruptions for customers in a numbers of areas including Ardmore, Killavarrig, Lettercolum and Garranes.

Irish Water say that the repairs are expected to be completed by 6pm this evening, but have advised in a statement that it may be longer before normal supply is resumed: 'Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.'

Speaking about the repair works Niall O'Riordan, Irish Water said: 'The repairs in the Clonakilty area are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

'We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply.'

Those affected with queries can contact Irish Water's 24/7 customer care team on 1800 278 278.