Irish textile history celebrated in new exhibition at Kinsale Library

AN inspiring new exhibition that explores Ireland’s rich textile heritage will open in Kinsale Library on April 17th.

The exhibition ‘A Stitch in Time: The Clothes We Wore, The Future We Weave’ revisits practices from the past to inspire a more sustainable future.

Treasured clothing traditions from the past, including the Kinsale Cloak and a variety of pieces from the Mizen Spinning and Textile Group will be on display, as well as tools such as spinning wheels and looms.

Visitors will also discover a range of historical photographs, personal stories and handcrafted items, alongside insights from primary school children on sustainable living.

‘We hope this unique presentation encourages visitors to reflect on how past generations valued quality over quantity and how their practices can inspire us to change how we produce and consume clothing,’ said Cork county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF).

‘Whether through repairing, or choosing renewable materials, we can learn from the past to make better choices for our future.’

Supported by Creative Ireland, ‘A Stitch in Time: The Clothes We Wore, The Future We Weave’ is the culmination of a series of workshops led by Cork County Council’s Heritage Specialist in Residence Shannon Forde.

Held in local libraries and primary schools, the workshops explored themes of heritage and sustainability, focusing on crafts, transport and food to uncover the ways in which our ancestors were living sustainably.

This exhibition opens in Kinsale Library on April 17th and runs until May 13th.

Kinsale Library is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.