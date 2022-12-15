Irish soldier killed in Lebanon, Corkman injured

AN IRISH soldier has been killed while serving with a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, while another soldier from Cork was injured in the same incident.

They were reportedly travelling to Beirut in a convoy when it came under attack last night.

The soldier killed has been named as Private Seán Rooney, who was from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal. The 23 year-old joined the Defence Forces in March 2019 and his home unit is the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk. He previously served overseas with the 119 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL.

The Corkman injured in the incident has been named as Private Shane Kearney.

He joined the Defence Forces in October 2018 and his home Unit is 1 Cavalry Squadron in Collins Barracks Cork. He previously served overseas with the 117 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL.

Private Kearney is 22 years of age and is a native of Killeagh in east Cork.