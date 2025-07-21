Investigations continue into death of Gus Dempsey

Gardaí in Bandon are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 77-year-old Gus Dempsey who was found dead in the Bandon area in the early hours of Saturday morning

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 6.30am after Gus was found unresponsive on a local road in the Kildarra area of Bandon. He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

A Garda spokesperson said that the Coroner has been notified and the deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital. A post-mortem examination will be arranged and the outcome will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gus had been made homeless following a recent fire and had spoken to The Southern Star just two weeks ago about coming home to find his home at Horsehill, Ballinadee, near Bandon up in flames

Gus said he has been assessed by Cork County Council and approved for emergency accommodation, but he has no idea what will happen next and had been relying on the kindness of neighbours

Gus told The Southern Star: ‘I’ve been farming all my life until I retired, I was born in the countryside and I want to stay living in the countryside. I would like to stay in this area, I’ve been here since 1993.'

His situation was also highlighted by Cork South West TD Michael Collins in the Dáil.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, they are seeking information regarding a male observed cycling on roads in the vicinity of Kildarra in the early hours of Saturday 19th July.

'Additionally, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area at the time asked to make it available to Gardaí.'

'Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.'

Funeral arrangements will be announced later