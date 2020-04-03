Introducing The Southern Star's coronavirus podcast

--

Welcome to The Southern Star’s Coronavirus podcast.

Every week, we will be talking to people at the centre of this crisis in West Cork, and beyond. We will also be taking a look at that week’s Southern Star and how our reporters across the region are covering the pandemic.

In this week’s podcast we talk to Skibbereen native Emer Downing, who has been living in Bergamo in northern Italy for the past eight years. She has been in lockdown for several weeks and tells us what life is like for her.