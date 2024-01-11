Intoxicated man foaming at the mouth was taken off public bus

A MAN who was so intoxicated he was foaming at the mouth and could hardly walk had to be removed by gardaí from a public bus for his safety and the safety of others.

Clonakilty District Court heard that on September 16th 2023 at 7.30pm gardaí attended a public bus that had stopped on Glasslyn Road, Bandon because of concerns for a passenger on board.

The bus was about half-full at the time and a number of passengers were also waiting to board the bus. When gardaí boarded the bus they found a man later identified as Erik Olah (30) in a highly intoxicated state.

Mr Olah was foaming at the mouth, was very unsteady on his feet, and his pupils were dilated.

He was removed from the bus for his own safety and the safety of the other passengers.

When gardaí questioned Mr Olah to see if he needed medical assistance, he became irate and his demeanour was described as ‘fluctuating between compliant and aggressive.’

Mr Olah, originally from Slovakia, has been resident in Ireland for 12 years, the court heard.

He was arrested for obstruction and taken to Bandon garda station. Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe told Judge James McNulty that his client had taken a combination of alcohol and other drugs and lost control of himself on the day in question.

He said that Mr Olah who works in construction apologised sincerely for his behaviour.

The court heard that he had four precious convictions, three for traffic offences and one for misuse of drugs.

Judge McNulty convicted Mr Olah and fined him €400