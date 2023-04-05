Internationally acclaimed works of art on show in Skibbereen this weekend

Billed as the biggest art sale in the country, 180 lots – including works by Sean Scully, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol – will be sold online by a Skibbereen-based fine art auctioneer and valuer.

Visitors to Skibbereen will be able to view these great works of art at Morgan O’Driscoll’s Ilen Street offices in Skibbereen every day from 11am until 5pm from Good Friday through to Easter Monday.

After that the works can be viewed at the Royal Dublin Society in Ballsbridge in Dublin from Friday April 14th until Monday April 17th before the conclusion of the online auction between 6.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday April 18th.

Read a full report about this Irish and International Art Sale just before the bidding closes in the Saturday April 18th edition of The Southern Star.