Innishannon’s welcome for family from Syria

A GROUP in Innishannon is offering the hand of friendship to a displaced Syrian family from a UN refugee camp by bringing them to live in the area.

The Innishannon Community Sponsorship Group, set up in 2019 by a group of six volunteers, only resumed their fundraising late last year, due to the pandemic. However, it is full steam ahead now and recent fundraising events included a successful concert held in St Mary’s Church earlier this month as well as a quiz held in Barrett’s Bar in the village.

A spokesperson for the group said that under the guidelines of the Community Sponsorship Programme – which is an initiative involving the United Nations, governments, NGOs and voluntary groups – they are expected to provide accommodation and start-up support for a family and help them with their settlement.

‘There are about 20 similar groups in Ireland at various stages of the process and the aim of the scheme is to welcome refugees who are on the United Nations refugee agencies settlement list.’

‘These people have put themselves forward for resettlement as they see no future in their present circumstances.

‘It is highly likely that the refugee family who will come to our community will be Syrian from a UN camp in Jordan or Lebanon.’

The group will help to find accommodation and prepare it for the chosen refugee family and will support them for a minimum of two years, helping them to integrate, settle and eventually to stand on their own feet.

‘It is a difficult decision for these refugees to leave what has become familiar to them and arrive in strange country with a different culture, customs and in many cases not being able to speak the language.

‘Through fundraising, we hope to arrange this and if you would like to help, either financially or to assist with fundraising, please contact us. We may be only helping one family from the millions that are in limbo, but everything helps.’

For more info email the group at [email protected] or see their GoFundMe Page ‘Bring a refugee family to Innishannon.’