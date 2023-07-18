Innishannon ready to open up for Gardens & Galleries festival

COMBINING the best of manicured gardens with illustrious paintings has always been the unique attraction of the Gardens & Galleries festival, which takes place in Innishannon later this month.

Now in its sixth year, it’s no wonder visitors flock to the village annually to soak up the atmosphere as 12 gardeners open their gates, while six art studios hang their pictures for their pleasure. This month’s event takes place on Saturday July 22nd and Sunday July 23rd, kicking off with a visit to the Parish Hall.

‘It all starts at 10am and for €10 visitors can pick up their ticket and map for all the venues. They can then hop on one of the free buses provided by Jack McNulty of Local Link,’ said Alice Taylor of the committee.

‘If your choice is to drive yourself there will be a local person at the Parish Hall to assist and advise with directions. On the bus you can relax and chat with other garden and art lovers while being driven by the affable Billy or Willie whose aim is to help you enjoy this experience.’

Once there’s a huge variety of gardens this year from the Cor Castle garden at Ardnaclug to the small village street gardens.

‘The castle with its beautiful wild flower meadows, flowing lawns, and impressive glass houses is any gardener’s dream and further down the river, the Old Riverbank Hotel – now converted into a scenic riverside home – has developed its extensive gardens into a pastoral paradise. This scenic location will also host an art exhibition.’

Close to the parish hall is the Bee Garden as well as the breathtaking McCarthy Garden.

‘Along the street are two gardens tucked away behind village houses and the communal gardens behind the arches of The Lawn show what can be done when residents garden together,’ said Alice. ‘Up the hill we have John’s flowing farm garden with the Quirkey Kitchen attached and then further north is Gerard’s grow your own garden.’

The Mary French Gallery and Garden gives visitor the chance of double viewing also.

‘If at first you just want to have a potter around the village you can start at the Parish Hall which will have a selection of crafts and paintings by Mary Nolan O’Brien and fellow artists. Along the street The Found Out café and Rohu’s County Market will have exhibitions and in the later evening Jimmy McCarthy will entertain with his large selection of records played on his own gramophone.’

At the back of Barrett’s pub will be a Jerry Larkin art exhibition, a woodcraft display a plant sale, musical recitals and on Sunday evening a performance by the Bandon Brass and Reid Band. Over the weekend the forecourt of Southern Motors car sales will host a mini vintage show.

A history walk of the village will also take place on both days, 11am on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday, and a wood walk will take place in Dromkeen at 2pm on both days.