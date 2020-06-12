Innishannon greenway could be economic ‘game-changer’

A GREENWAY trail between Bandon and Innishannon along the banks of the Bandon river could be a ‘game changer’ for the region’s economy, according to a local TD.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan is calling for such a greenway trail to be supported, following the success of similar trails, including the Joe Walsh Greenway Trail in Clonakilty and the very popular Waterford Greenway.

Deputy O’Sullivan said that Cork County Council currently has a dedicated greenway office, but that its focus is currently on making improvements in the metropolitan area of Cork.

‘We need to shift that focus to Bandon and Innishannon. If we’re going sustainable and going green, then we need cycling infrastructure and a greenway trail between the two is a perfect starting point,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘Everyone comments on the beauty of this stretch of the river, but unfortunately at the moment it can only be enjoyed by car. This is unnecessary and unsustainable.’

He said that with a bit of ‘creative thinking’ between locals, Cork County Council and the government, he believes they can deliver for the people of Bandon and Innishannon.

‘I’ll also be pushing for its inclusion in any potential programme for government. I have seen the massive success of the Joe Walsh Greenway in Clonakilty and Bandon, in particular, is a town that would benefit massively from such an amenity. It has the population, it is perfectly located but it needs an amenity for residents and visitors,’ he added.

At a meeting of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District last week, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) – who has raised this proposal on previous occasions – said a Greenway Trail between Bandon and Innishannon would transform both places and she would absolutely wholeheartedly support such an initiative.

‘There would be no harm in writing to the department to say we would welcome any funding to bring about such a trail,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

She was also seeking an update on progress about plans to create a safe walk passage from the edge of town near Billy Cahalane’s garage to the Claire O’Leary Walk just outside the town.