Inniscarra barrister Burgess targets Council seat for Greens in Macroom

THE Green Party has nominated barrister Harriet Burgess to contest the local elections in the Macroom Local Electoral Area next year.

Inniscarra native Harriet will become the first candidate in over a decade to run for the Green Party in her local electoral area of Macroom.

‘I want to give the people in my local area an opportunity to vote for a progressive, young candidate who believes that we need to take immediate action on climate change, across all levels of Irish society,’ said Harriett.

Harriet went to school in Coláiste Choilm, and has since studied in Trinity College and Oxford University, and Gaeltacht support and the related issue of signage on the Macroom bypass are other issues she hopes to highlight.

‘I will work to support the communities of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí on their campaign, “Cá bhfuil Gaeltacht Mhúscraí?” We need to promote our beautiful Gaeltacht areas and ensure proper signs are on the Macroom bypass now – there are so many tourist opportunities in our area that are being squandered.

‘Protecting our biodiversity in the Lee Valley is another example of why we need a green voice at the table in our local politics. The Gearagh is an incredible nature reserve, for example, located just outside Macroom town, which has not been adequately promoted to date.’