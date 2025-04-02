Independent Ireland opposes Mercusor deal

Independent Ireland is aiming to get three MEPs elected to the European Parliament during the next election.

‘Our goal is clear,’ Deputy Michael Collins said, stating that the party would also be targeting the election of Independent Ireland MEPs ‘in both the Ireland South and Dublin constituencies.’

Deputy Collins met the president of Renew Europe, MEP Valérie Hayer in Dublin in early March to discuss his party’s opposition to the Mercosur deal, as well as Irish military neutrality and sectors such as agriculture, fisheries and regional development. Deputy Collins described the meeting with Hayer as ‘positive and productive’.

‘We discussed the need for a pragmatic and common sense approach to climate targets and that the green policies implemented over the course of the last government put serious pressure on farmers and those people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

‘Regional development, particularly in rural Ireland, remains a key focus for us as we work to ensure sustainable growth and fair opportunities for all.

‘I also raised concerns about the plight of Irish fishers and the serious concerns we had in relation to the ability for Irish fishermen to fish in Irish waters, along with the need to get a better deal for our fishing industry.’