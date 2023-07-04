News

In this week's Southern Star: West Cork's Cutest Pet revealed plus pics of all 260+ entries!; Shortage of space in local graveyards; Sea goddess Easkey on her way to Bantry; Woman on charges of theft from playschool; Could you farm land 600 miles from home?; Cork footballers now have base to build on; West's best young athletes star at nationals

July 4th, 2023 3:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star…

• West Cork's Cutest Pet revealed plus pics of all 260+ entries!

• Shortage of space in local graveyards

• Sea goddess Easkey on her way to Bantry

• Woman on charges of theft from playschool

• Could you farm land 600 miles from home?

• Cork footballers now have base to build on

• West's best young athletes star at nationals

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via a premium subscription ➡️ subscribe.southernstar.ie/plans

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, JULY 6TH

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.