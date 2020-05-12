News

In this week's Southern Star: West Cork tourism interests are already planning a strategy to promote socially-distanced activities; How a former Arsenal trainee played one season with Adrigole; 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork

May 12th, 2020 12:49 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

• West Cork tourism interests are already planning a strategy to promote socially-distanced activities and accommodation options to ensure the region retains its place as one of Ireland’s top tourism destinations.

• How a former Arsenal trainee played one season with Adrigole

• The new (virtual) reality for West Cork's music venues

• 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MAY 14th

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.