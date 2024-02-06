IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

THE SOUTHERN STAR'S WEST CORK BUSINESS & TOURISM AWARDS PHOTO SPREAD

IN NEWS

Where's the love on Valentine's Day?

Brothers' assault court case in Bantry

Action demanded after EU water ruling

Sex offender gave wrong name

IN LIFE

Farmers show of strength in West Cork

Kinsale start-up wins €10,000 agri award

Timoleague garden bloomin' brilliant success

West Cork artists in major Crawford exhibition

Rosscarbery set for night at the opera

IN SPORT

Jack Crowley grabs his big chance with Ireland

Carbery U21 football championships begin with a bang

Fineen Wycherley keen to kick on with Munster

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 8th