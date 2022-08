In this week's Southern Star…

• Thousands expected for Béal na Bláth event

• World record attempt in Newcestown

• 'Killer whales' spotted in West Cork

• Local experts share their top climate action

• Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy add European gold to incredible collection

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY AUGUST 18TH