IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR; The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards are back!; NCT going cashless is an act of stupidity; Beara students discover relations in the US; Why Mizen Head is a top visitor attraction; Restoration law is 'alienating farmers'; De Barras celebrates 40 years in Clon; Bandon rugby star Jack Crowley heading to World Cup; Does divisional/colleges section need to be tweaked?; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, August 31st

August 29th, 2023 3:01 PM

By Southern Star Team

The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards are back!

IN NEWS

NCT going cashless is an act of stupidity

Beara students discover relations in the US

Why Mizen Head is a top visitor attraction

Restoration law is 'alienating farmers'

 

IN LIFE

De Barras celebrates 40 years in Clon

 

IN SPORT

Bandon rugby star Jack Crowley heading to World Cup

Does divisional/colleges section need to be tweaked?

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY AUGUST 31st

 

