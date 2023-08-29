The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards are back!
IN NEWS
NCT going cashless is an act of stupidity
Beara students discover relations in the US
Why Mizen Head is a top visitor attraction
Restoration law is 'alienating farmers'
IN LIFE
De Barras celebrates 40 years in Clon
IN SPORT
Bandon rugby star Jack Crowley heading to World Cup
Does divisional/colleges section need to be tweaked?
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY AUGUST 31st