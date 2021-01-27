In this week's Southern Star: Skibbereen's stunning Liss Ard estate is sold; Baltimore's Ahmet takes a Michelin star; Paul O'Donovan insists his place in Olympic-bound Irish lightweight double is not guaranteed; FREE 12-page GET ACTIVE supplement

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Skibbereen's stunning Liss Ard estate is sold

• Baltimore's Ahmet takes a Michelin star

• Broadband issues for local students

• A daughter describes her mother's Covid nightmare

• TDs want to see borders closed

In Sport:

• Paul O'Donovan insists his place in Olympic-bound Irish lightweight double is not guaranteed

• 2021 West Cork Rally cancelled

• Hourihane on his move to Swansea

• WC Sports Star Awards standing tall

In Life & Community:

• Delivering above the call of duty: Midwife Margaret O'Driscoll retires after 40 years

PLUS

• Don't miss your FREE 12-page GET ACTIVE supplement in this week's Southern Star. Your guide to a healthy mind, body and soul!

