News

In this week's Southern Star: Skibbereen's stunning Liss Ard estate is sold; Baltimore's Ahmet takes a Michelin star; Paul O'Donovan insists his place in Olympic-bound Irish lightweight double is not guaranteed; FREE 12-page GET ACTIVE supplement

January 27th, 2021 8:11 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Skibbereen's stunning Liss Ard estate is sold
• Baltimore's Ahmet takes a Michelin star
• Broadband issues for local students
• A daughter describes her mother's Covid nightmare
• TDs want to see borders closed

In Sport:

• Paul O'Donovan insists his place in Olympic-bound Irish lightweight double is not guaranteed
• 2021 West Cork Rally cancelled
• Hourihane on his move to Swansea
• WC Sports Star Awards standing tall

In Life & Community:

• Delivering above the call of duty: Midwife Margaret O'Driscoll retires after 40 years

PLUS

• Don't miss your FREE 12-page GET ACTIVE supplement in this week's Southern Star. Your guide to a healthy mind, body and soul!

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 28th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.