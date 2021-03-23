In this week's Southern Star: SF's Liadh Ní Riada to contest next election, the 101-year-old nun that survived Covid, Phil Healy crowned 2020 West Cork Sports Star of the Year, Clonakilty triathlete on how cancer screening saved her life plus FREE 48-page bumper Farming magazine

News

SF's Liadh Ní Riada to contest next election, the 101-year-old nun that survived Covid, Phil Healy crowned 2020 West Cork Sports Star of the Year, Clonakilty triathlete on how cancer screening saved her life plus FREE 48-page bumper Farming magazine

March 23rd, 2021 12:11 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• SF's Liadh Ní Riada to contest next election

• Sr Maura survives Covid and celebrates her 101st

• Phil Healy crowned 2020 West Cork Sports Star of the Year

• Clonakilty triathlete on how cancer screening saved her life

• FREE 48-page bumper Farming magazine

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 25TH

