IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Riptide warning as four swimmers rescued; Puttnam ‘dismayed’ at councillors comments; Cable car closed again for four days; Show goes on without Forbes; Rod Stewart visits Michael Collins’ house; Beara bus service extended; Schoolchildren commemorate Fr Con Cronin; Brian Hurley in race to prove fitness; O’Driscoll’s journey back to centre stage; Denis O’Donovan wins West Cork award; Rising star Emma bowls to county title

June 28th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN NEWS

  • Riptide warning as four swimmers rescued
  • Puttnam ‘dismayed’ at councillors comments
  • Cable car closed again for four days
  • Show goes on without Forbes
  • Rod Stewart visits Michael Collins’ house
  • Beara bus service extended

 

IN LIFE

  • Schoolchildren commemorate Fr Con Cronin

 

IN SPORT

  • Brian Hurley in race to prove fitness
  • O’Driscoll’s journey back to centre stage
  • Denis O’Donovan wins West Cork award
  • Rising star Emma bowls to county title

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY June 29th

 

 

 

