IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
- Riptide warning as four swimmers rescued
- Puttnam ‘dismayed’ at councillors comments
- Cable car closed again for four days
- Show goes on without Forbes
- Rod Stewart visits Michael Collins’ house
- Beara bus service extended
IN LIFE
- Schoolchildren commemorate Fr Con Cronin
IN SPORT
- Brian Hurley in race to prove fitness
- O’Driscoll’s journey back to centre stage
- Denis O’Donovan wins West Cork award
- Rising star Emma bowls to county title
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY June 29th