Reported cases of sexual violence are only 'tip of the iceberg'; Baltimore pool struggling with energy costs; Paul Mescal and a host of stars at Schull film festival; Memories of the Leaving Cert; Pandemic volunteers honoured; Actor Robert Sheehan on the hunt for a house; Win tickets to see Deadmau5 or Crowded House; Celebrating the life and work of Prof Gerry O'Sullivan; Cleary wary of Louth challenge; Cork ladies are Munster champs; Gold success at European bowling; Keith Cronin tops BRC series

June 1st, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Reported cases of sexual violence are only ‘tip of the iceberg’
  • Baltimore pool struggling with energy costs
  • Paul Mescal and a host of stars at Schull film festival
  • Memories of the Leaving Cert
  • Pandemic volunteers honoured
  • Actor Robert Sheehan on the hunt for a house

COMPETITION

  • Win tickets to see Deadmau5 or Crowded House

IN LIFE

  • Celebrating the life and work of Prof Gerry O’Sullivan

IN SPORT

  • Cleary wary of Louth challenge
  • Cork ladies are Munster champs
  • Gold success at European bowling
  • Keith Cronin tops BRC series

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JUNE 2nd

 

