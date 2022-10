In this week's Southern Star…

• Rattling your bones in Hallowe'ens of old

• Shane Ross on Liadh Ní Riada's presidential campaign

• Fishers on collision course with offshore windfarms

• Farmers are 'serious' about water quality

• Classy Ballinascarthy claim historic two-in-a-row

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY OCTOBER 27TH