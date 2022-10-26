News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Rattling your bones in Hallowe'ens of old; Classy Ballinascarthy claim historic two-in-a-row; Shane Ross on Liadh Ní Riada's presidential campaign; Ballydehob garden helps artists bloom; Fishers on collision course with offshore windfarms; Farmers are 'serious' about water quality; Remembering Padraigh Griffin; Bantry fall short in county final; Glengarriff's 'two-in-one' home for €745k;Bandon RFC celebrate 140 years; Mazda's hybrid CX-60 is reviewed

October 26th, 2022 9:08 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN SHOPS THURSDAY OCTOBER 27th

