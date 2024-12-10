Southern Star Ltd. logo
IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Photo Spread - Southern Star West Cork Business and Tourism Awards Pitch Night, Spreading warmth for those lonely at Christmas, It's panto season in West Cork, Beara U21s bid for county football glory; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, December 12th

December 10th, 2024 2:06 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Spreading warmth for those lonely at Christmas

Students' bid to help church refurbishment

Jail for man who sold fire safety equipment

Review: Peugeot's E-308 impresses

Clonakilty school's act of kindness for Gaza

Ballinspittle's Ellen a ploughing star

 

IN LIFE

Panto season brings out the inner child

 

IN SPORT

Cotter thrilled to be back on the big stage

Beara U21s bid for county football glory

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY DECEMBER 12TH

