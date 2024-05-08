IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Personal finance supplement with tips from Sinead Ryan; Paudie Palmer's family speak out; Clon claim Beamish Cup

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE 8-PAGE PERSONAL FINANCE SUPPLEMENT

Featuring tips from Newstalk expert Sinead Ryan

IN NEWS

Paudie Palmer's family speak out

Museum gifted umbrella Michael Collins left in pub

O'Donovan bucks the trend with return to politics

Glengarriff boy inspired famous song

IN LIFE

Film puts focus on life of Mary Jane O'Donovan Rossa

IN SPORT

Clonakilty crowned Beamish Cup champions

Healy on track for Paris after relay heroics

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, MAY 9th