In this week's Southern Star: Open for business - West Cork's pubs are back in action, Councillor's son gets jail sentence over cocaine charge & Orla Cronin inspires Enniskeane to county final glory

Open for business - West Cork's pubs are back in action, Councillor's son gets jail sentence over cocaine charge & Orla Cronin inspires Enniskeane to county final glory

September 22nd, 2020 2:05 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• Open for business - West Cork's pubs are back in action

• Councillor's son gets jail sentence over cocaine charge

• Meet the Castletownbere woman who heads up fundraising at Enable Ireland

• Orla Cronin inspires Enniskeane to county final glory

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24th

