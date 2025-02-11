IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Noel O’Donovan gets Senate nod, Producing music magic in Clonakilty, Goal rush in Carbery U21 football championships; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, February 13th

Southern Star Ltd. logo
February 11th, 2025 12:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN NEWS

Noel O'Donovan gets Senate nod

Speed limit changes meet opposition 

My Skibbereen dream helped me find love

Uisce Eireann fined for river pollution

Storm Eowyn produces massive Mizen wave

Seamus’ 45 years

 

IN LIFE

Producing music magic in Clonakilty

 

IN SPORT

Goal rush in Carbery U21 football championships

John Caulfield ready for League of Ireland kick-off

 

