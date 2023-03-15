News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Mother thanks West Cork for its support and kindness; Bantry students' homework concerns reach Taoiseach; Two pages of ideas for Mother’s Day; LeisureWorld partners with Baltimore pool; Bull calf threw man in air; Cape Clear's version of the Aran jumper; Marie Kingston shares her adoption story; Stars take centre stage at Sports Awards; Rossas defeat Newcestown in league; Preview of West Cork Rally; Togher Celtic beat Beara in Beamish Cup

March 15th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS
• Mother thanks West Cork for its support and kindness
• Bantry students' homework concerns reach Taoiseach
• LeisureWorld partners with Baltimore pool
• Bull calf threw man in air
• Cape Clear's version of the Aran jumper

MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
• Two pages of ideas on how to spoil your mum this weekend!

IN LIFE
• Marie Kingston shares her adoption story

IN SPORT
• Stars take centre stage at Sports Awards
• Rossas defeat Newcestown in league
• Preview of West Cork Rally
• Togher Celtic beat Beara in Beamish Cup

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 16th

***

