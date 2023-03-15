IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

• Mother thanks West Cork for its support and kindness

• Bantry students' homework concerns reach Taoiseach

• LeisureWorld partners with Baltimore pool

• Bull calf threw man in air

• Cape Clear's version of the Aran jumper

MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL

• Two pages of ideas on how to spoil your mum this weekend!

IN LIFE

• Marie Kingston shares her adoption story

IN SPORT

• Stars take centre stage at Sports Awards

• Rossas defeat Newcestown in league

• Preview of West Cork Rally

• Togher Celtic beat Beara in Beamish Cup

