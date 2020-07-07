News

In this week's Southern Star: Mixed reaction to Kinsale closures; Cosy corners in demand; High-scoring John Hayes

July 7th, 2020 2:13 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star:

• A number of streets in Kinsale have been closed on Sundays to facilitate social distancing. But not everyone is happy.

• A Macroom duo have hit on a winning idea with their 'SnugPubs' which can be erected in gardens within two weeks of ordering

• We’ve worked out how much Carbery Rangers' John Hayes has scored in championship matches throughout his career

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 9th

