In this week's Southern Star: Mixed reaction to Kinsale closures; Cosy corners in demand; High-scoring John Hayes

In this week's Southern Star:

• A number of streets in Kinsale have been closed on Sundays to facilitate social distancing. But not everyone is happy.

• A Macroom duo have hit on a winning idea with their 'SnugPubs' which can be erected in gardens within two weeks of ordering

• We’ve worked out how much Carbery Rangers' John Hayes has scored in championship matches throughout his career

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 9th

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.