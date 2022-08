In this week's Southern Star…

• Michael Collins souvenir supplement

• Events to mark Béal na Bláth commemoration

• Tragic death of young Ballydehob man

• Teen issues warning of drink spiking

• West Cork's top rowers and athletes target success at European Championships

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY AUGUST 11TH