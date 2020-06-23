News

In this week's Southern Star: Major surge in dog thefts in West Cork over lockdown with Garda warning to microchip your pet pooches; Take a walk down memory lane with our new nostalgia section - Back in the Day; Q&A with WCSL secretary David Hall ahead of schoolboys' soccer return

June 23rd, 2020 11:50 AM

By Jack McCarron

• Major surge in dog thefts in West Cork over lockdown with Garda warning to microchip your pet pooches

• A new book, featuring Castletownbere RNLI, provides a rare insight into the life-or-death decisions the RNLI have to make when battling the forces of nature and saving lives

• Take a walk down memory lane with our new nostalgia section - Back in the Day

• Q&A with WCSL secretary David Hall ahead of schoolboys' soccer return

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JUNE 25th

