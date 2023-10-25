IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Macroom to pilot new carbon plan; West Cork ghost stories from the 1930s; West Cork Farming Family award winner revealed; Castlehaven up for the fight in PSFC final; Journalist Justine McCarthy on growing up in Bandon; Bantry looking to go one better in PIFC final; Newcestown replay to decide county crown; Barryroe and Kilmacabea bid for Carbery glory

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
Macroom to pilot new carbon plan
West Cork Farming Family award winner revealed
Horrific assault on woman recalled in court
Journalist Justine McCarthy on growing up in Bandon
Drinagh Co-op marks 100 years
Singer Lyra’s new ambassador role
IN LIFE
West Cork ghost stories from the 1930s
IN SPORT
Castlehaven up for the fight in PSFC final
Bantry looking to go one better in PIFC final
Newcestown replay to decide county crown
Barryroe and Kilmacabea bid for Carbery glory
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper