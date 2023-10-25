IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Macroom to pilot new carbon plan; West Cork ghost stories from the 1930s; West Cork Farming Family award winner revealed; Castlehaven up for the fight in PSFC final; Journalist Justine McCarthy on growing up in Bandon; Bantry looking to go one better in PIFC final; Newcestown replay to decide county crown; Barryroe and Kilmacabea bid for Carbery glory

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Macroom to pilot new carbon plan

West Cork Farming Family award winner revealed

Horrific assault on woman recalled in court

Journalist Justine McCarthy on growing up in Bandon

Drinagh Co-op marks 100 years

Singer Lyra’s new ambassador role

IN LIFE

West Cork ghost stories from the 1930s

IN SPORT

Castlehaven up for the fight in PSFC final

Bantry looking to go one better in PIFC final

Newcestown replay to decide county crown

Barryroe and Kilmacabea bid for Carbery glory

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY OCTOBER 26th