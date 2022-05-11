IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
- Loss of Goleen PO a ‘big blow’
- Piper’s Funfair being ‘hounded out of Kinsale’
- Failte Ireland’s ambitious plans for West Cork
- Darkness into Light picture special
- Eurovision memories from Beara
TWO COMPETITIONS
- A chance to win €250 cash!
- Win tickets to Simply Red or Orbital in Cork!
IN LIFE
- New series on immigrants in West Cork
IN SPORT
- Bantry MMA star looks to the USA
- Skibb CS claims Simcox Cup
- Q&A with Erika O’Shea
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper