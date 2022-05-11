News

Loss of Goleen PO a 'big blow'; Piper's Funfair being 'hounded out of Kinsale'; Failte Ireland's ambitious plans for West Cork; Darkness into Light picture special; Eurovision memories from Beara; New series on immigrants in West Cork; Bantry MMA star looks to the USA; Skibb CS claims Simcox Cup; Q&A with Erika O'Shea

May 11th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Loss of Goleen PO a ‘big blow’
  • Piper’s Funfair being ‘hounded out of Kinsale’
  • Failte Ireland’s ambitious plans for West Cork
  • Darkness into Light picture special
  • Eurovision memories from Beara

 

TWO COMPETITIONS

  • A chance to win €250 cash!
  • Win tickets to Simply Red or Orbital in Cork!

 

IN LIFE

  • New series on immigrants in West Cork

 

IN SPORT

  • Bantry MMA star looks to the USA
  • Skibb CS claims Simcox Cup
  • Q&A with Erika O’Shea

 

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 12th

