IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Local reaction to Budget 2025; West Cork's top tourist spots revealed; Festival brings feel-good factor to West Cork; Cronin crowned Irish Tarmac Rally champ; Dohneys advance to SAFC last four; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, October 3rd

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Local reaction to Budget 2025; West Cork's top tourist spots revealed; Festival brings feel-good factor to West Cork; Cronin crowned Irish Tarmac Rally champ; Dohneys advance to SAFC last four

October 1st, 2024 12:41 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Local reaction to Budget 2025

West Cork's top tourist spots revealed

Bantry gets new affordable homes

Fury over cuts to roads funding

Judge McNulty retires from the bench

Lockdown reflections – four years on

IN LIFE

Festival brings feel-good factor to West Cork

Garden brings out best of Ballydehob

IN SPORT

Cronin crowned Irish Tarmac rally champ

Dohenys advance to Cork SAFC last four

IN SHOPS ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 26th

