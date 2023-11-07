IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR; FREE Wild West Cork supplement; WIN €1000 in cash for Christmas!; The tragic story of Riverstick hunger striker Denis Barry; Beara filmmaker focus on West Cork; Build-up to Dohenys v Newcestown county football final; Fintan McCarthy on loss of lightweight rowing from Olympics; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, November 9th.

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
FREE WILD WEST CORK SUPPLEMENT
WIN €1000 IN CASH FOR CHRISTMAS!
IN NEWS
The tragic story of Riverstick hunger striker Denis Barry
Completion of N22 to Killarney will cut journey times
Locals asked to lobby TDs on coastal protection
GAA star's support for Whiddy disaster inquiry
Fine Gael chooses Bantry candidate for elections
IN LIFE
Beara filmmaker focus on West Cork
St Michael's fundraising drive
IN SPORT
WIN A signed Munster rugby ball and four tickets to Munster v Stormers in Thomond Park
Build-up to Dohenys v Newcestown county football final
Fintan McCarthy on loss of lightweight rowing from Olympics